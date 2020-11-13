Contaminated Runoff Causes Slough Closure to Stretch to Imperial Beach

Share This Article:

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health on Friday extended an existing closure at the Tijuana Slough north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, officials said. Sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends north to IB.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the water is safe for beach-goers to return for recreational use.

For more information on the Tijuana River, call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

For updates on closures, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073.

– Staff reports

