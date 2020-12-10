San Diego MTS OKs $911M Bus Services Deal for Chula Vista, El Cajon Routes

Share This Article:

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors Thursday approved a six-year bus services contract agreement with two two-year options that could bring the total value of the contract to $911 million over 10 years.

The contract with Transdev Services Inc. was awarded after a competitive bidding process.

Under the agreement, Transdev will operate 52 of 95 bus route services from MTS bus divisions in Chula Vista and El Cajon, using MTS buses and branding. In financial year 2020, 19.5 million passengers were carried by MTS out of these two divisions. Transdev has been under contract with MTS to provide similar services for the past 13 years.

“This is great news for MTS and for our riders,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chair and San Diego County supervisor.

“The Transdev team is a reflection of the diverse communities we serve in the South Bay and East County. They are a big part of the MTS family and will play an important role as MTS converts to a zero-emission bus fleet. Transdev partners with transit systems all over the world, and brings that great experience and depth in providing transit services, including a long history with MTS,” Fletcher said.

As part of the new contract, MTS will provide 332 buses and two Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified facilities for operations, maintenance and fueling. The contract also includes funding for more than 750 represented and 65 non-represented employees in the San Diego region.

“We thank MTS for their continued trust and vote of confidence with this important contract renewal,” said Laura Hendricks, chief executive officer of Transdev U.S.

“Transdev has been operating in San Diego since 1996 and we’ve made great advances in safety and service. We look forward to continuing to provide safe, reliable, top-quality service and to collaborating with MTS to further enhance the passenger experience,” Hendricks said.

— City News Service

