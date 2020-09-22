United Way of San Diego to Host Virtual Centennial Celebration and Fundraiser

Share This Article:

United Way of San Diego announced plans to commemorate its 100-year legacy with a virtual celebration and fundraiser on Oct. 8.

Since 1920, United Way has focused on the changing needs of the community it serves, assessing the most critical issues and establishing partnerships and strategies to solve them, according to the nonprofit.

To represent the organization’s three focus areas, the event’s co-chairs are leaders in education, business, and philanthropy including San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance M. Carroll, San Diego Foundation CEO Mark Stuart, and former San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders.

The centennial event will highlight the nonprofit’s past, present, and future work including the Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition, the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative, and partnerships with HandsOn San Diego and Advancing San Diego.

“For a century, United Way of San Diego County has dedicated itself to solving inequities and injustice, and helping underserved communities throughout the San Diego area,” says Tony R. Russell, board chair, United Way of San Diego County. “Today, with our partners countywide, we continue to help San Diegans rebuild their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure all children, young adults, and families have equal opportunities to succeed in the years to come, regardless of zip code or income.”

