MTS Increasing Bus, Trolley Frequencies to Nearly Pre-COVID Level

The Metropolitan Transit System Trolley service will implement a new service in evening hours and weekends on Sunday, Sept. 20. The total number of Trolley trips will be nearly at pre-COVID-19 levels. There will also be minor changes to bus service beginning Sunday. The most significant changes are:

UC San Diego Blue Line: Service will enhance its weekday evening service and increase frequency from 30 to 15 minutes from 7 p.m. until around 11 p.m. (Service after 11 p.m. still remains every 30 minutes)

Service will enhance its weekday evening service and increase frequency from 30 to 15 minutes from 7 p.m. until around 11 p.m. (Service after 11 p.m. still remains every 30 minutes) Orange Line: Service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes on Saturday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes on Saturday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m. Sycuan Green Line: Service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes for Sunday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Service will increase from 30 to 15 minutes for Sunday mornings, starting at 6:30 a.m. Route 201/202: Frequency will increase to every 10 minutes and late-night service will be resumed in University City.

Frequency will increase to every 10 minutes and late-night service will be resumed in University City. The Otay Mesa Transit Center will close temporarily for the construction of a new pedestrian bridge. Bus stops for routes 225, 905, 909 and 950 will be relocated to Via de la Amistad and Roll Drive.

Please visit sdmts.com for more information on service changes and the Otay Mesa Transit Center project.

MTS ridership continues to increase from the lows in March and April as businesses reopen. Ridership is at about 115,000-weekday trips compared to 280,000-weekday trips prior to COVID-19. The service increases will provide additional physical distancing for riders.

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Onboard:

MTS has implemented much safety and sanitizing protocols, and encourages riders to practice safe riding procedures, including:

Face coverings

Social distancing

No-Contact Fare Purchase. Riders may download our mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud.

MTS continues to operate about 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines. Frequencies and spans have been restored to near-pre-COVID-19 levels. Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS asks that people wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing when possible.

