Although many of San Diego’s firework shows have been canceled, a number of Fourth of July shows and festivities are still on for Saturday — and all socially distant.

In Vista, Brengle Terrace Park will host a firework show beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The park will be closed to pedestrians, but drivers with tickets will be able to enter and maintain social distance while watching the show. Radio station 94.1 FM will broadcast music during the event.

In Poway, the city has two firework shows planned for 9 p.m. Saturday evening. One will occur at Poway High School and the other at Sportsplex. The two events will provide a fireworks show for the majority of city’s residents, according to officials.

In El Cajon, fireworks will shoot into the night from John F. Kennedy Park at 9 p.m. Saturday evening, although the park will be closed to pedestrians. Officials will not allow gatherings near the park and encourages all to view the show from their homes or cars.

In Santee, two simultaneous fireworks shows will commence at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Town Center Community Park and West Hills Park will serve as the two launch pads. Both parks will be closed to pedestrians. Officials will require residents to view the show from their cars or homes. Musical accompaniment will air on KSON 103.7 FM.

Escondido will celebrate Independence Day virtually from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The city’s virtual event is free and will include craft making segments, patriotic performances and a message from the mayor.

The Big Bay Boom will also go virtual this year. FOX5 will host an hour-long special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from years past starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

— City News Service

July 4 Reminder: Just 4 Socially Distant Fireworks Shows Scheduled in San Diego in 2020 was last modified: by

