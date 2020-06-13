San Diego County Opens Cool Zones Monday

Share This Article:

Seven “cool zones” are scheduled to open at noon Monday in San Diego County to provide relief from high temperatures.

The cool zones are air-conditioned locations throughout the hottest areas of the county:

— Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road;

— Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane;

— Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St.;

— Potrero Branch Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road;

— Santa Ysabel Nature Center, 22135 CA-79;

— Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.; and

— Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road.

All sites will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Anyone entering a cool zone will have their temperature taken and all visitors and staff must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The libraries are cooling sites only; no library services are being offered.

Animals, except service animals, are not permitted in cooling zones.

“Although we need to take steps to keep seniors safe, it still remains important to also keep them cool,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob. “Cool zones provide a refuge during the hot summer months, so it’s helpful the county has developed a plan to get them open.”

The cool zones program is offered in partnership with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Aging & Independence Services and San Diego Gas & Electric Co.

–City News Service

