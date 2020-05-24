San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, May 24

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

• There have been 6,701 cases and 249 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 92,710 cases and 3,774 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,640,972 cases and 97,679 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 142 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths from the disease.

• San Diego Roman Catholic leaders are beginning to announce resumption of in-person Masses as early as June 8 after closing for COVID-19 in mid-March.

• Officials at the company that owns the Farmer John slaughterhouse in the Los Angeles area said they’ve implemented stringent health protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which reportedly left 140 workers at the plant testing positive for COVID-19.

• San Diego city leaders are urging residents to continue obeying orders regarding COVID-19 precautions during the Memorial Day weekend amid concerns of violations by businesses and the public.

• Linda Kraus writes that COVID quarantine is like being in the Navy on a ship all over again. We all must learn, in whatever environment, to “adapt and overcome,” as the military puts it.

• Dan Walters writes that the emergency powers wielded by Gov. Gavin Newsom amount to an unprecedented experiment in one-man rule for California.

