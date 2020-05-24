Commentary: COVID Quarantine Is Like Being Stuck Aboard a Navy Ship

By Linda Kraus

Quarantine is like being in the Navy on a ship all over again. We all must learn, in whatever environment, to “adapt and overcome,” as the military puts it. In this case, the house is the ship and the outside world is the ocean.

This ship has a crew of two: myself as the captain and the dog as head of security. It’s not easy having such a small crew to keep this vessel afloat, but it has worked. At times, there have been some personnel issues, like when the head of security farted during dinner. But as happens with most crews, the issue was talked out and resolved.

Our ship’s preparedness has been maintained at the highest of military standards. Security has been of utmost importance, with the night-watch duty covered by head of security. This has left the captain to the day-watch duty and all other activities, to keep the ship afloat.

The captain must wear many hats on this ship, in addition to daytime-duty security officer. As with most Navy personnel, some boatswain mate duties must be performed for DC (damage control), such as painting sections of the exterior of the ship.

Another hat the captain must wear is mess cook for the ship’s crew. The crew is not always happy with the chow (culinary specialties), but that’s the procurement officer’s fault.

There have also been some problems with the procurement officer at the GEEDUNK (snack) shop, with the lack of provisions. This has caused some morale trouble abroad, that was handled by a ship-to-shore line to the mandated government counselor. With guidance, the procurement officer made changes to increase the supply change system.

With the expansion of the supply system, there have been some increased problems with the head of security being woken up. The shipmate has vocalized loudly, to the displeasure of the other ships pulling up to unload the needed provisions. This has resulted in a stern warning to this shipmate, with counseling to change the behavior or spend some time in the brig. Maybe this old sea dog has been out to sea too long and needs a good walk!

At this time, there is no end to the quarantine voyage, but this crew knows it is last in line to pull into port because of underlying conditions. The crew is looking forward to getting out of pajama dungarees and back into civilian clothes for their next sailors’ liberty some day!

Linda Kraus started her career as a Navy fireman, one of the first women to work in a ship’s engine room. She completed her enlistment at the former Naval Training Center San Diego, after which she earned an MBA and a masters degree in special education. She taught for 20 years in the public schools and now resides with her dog Elf in Los Angeles.

