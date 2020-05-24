San Diego County Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases But No Deaths

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone
San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at SDCCU Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 142 new coronavirus cases Sunday but no additional deaths from the disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

It was the first time in almost a week that no deaths were reported.

The percentage of positive cases in the latest batch of 4,548 tests was 3%, bringing the county’s 14-day rolling average down to 3.3%.

Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 132,958 tests resulting in 6,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 249 deaths.

There was no media briefing by public health officials on Sunday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Briefings are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

San Diego County Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases But No Deaths was last modified: May 24th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss