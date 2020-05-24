San Diego County Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases But No Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 142 new coronavirus cases Sunday but no additional deaths from the disease.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
It was the first time in almost a week that no deaths were reported.
The percentage of positive cases in the latest batch of 4,548 tests was 3%, bringing the county’s 14-day rolling average down to 3.3%.
Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 132,958 tests resulting in 6,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 249 deaths.
There was no media briefing by public health officials on Sunday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Briefings are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: