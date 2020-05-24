San Diego County Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases But No Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 142 new coronavirus cases Sunday but no additional deaths from the disease.

It was the first time in almost a week that no deaths were reported.

The percentage of positive cases in the latest batch of 4,548 tests was 3%, bringing the county’s 14-day rolling average down to 3.3%.

Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 132,958 tests resulting in 6,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 249 deaths.

There was no media briefing by public health officials on Sunday because of the Memorial Day holiday. Briefings are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

