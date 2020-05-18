San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, May 18

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

• There have been 5,946 cases and 211 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 80,430 cases and 3,302 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,506,732 cases and 90,236 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County reported 110 new coronavirus cases and two deaths as officials welcomed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s easing of reopening guidelines.

• California could allow pro sporting events to take place without fans present as soon as June 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

• Sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt are preparing the aircraft carrier for a return to sea after being docked in Guam for over a month because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

• Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine reopened in limited fashion and three other casinos in San Diego County will follow suit later this week.

• Noting that most of the now over 200 San Diegans who have died while being treated for COVID-19 suffered from an underlying medical condition, Supervisor Jim Desmond is calling for the state to let healthy people go back to work.

• More than $75 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will assist health care providers in North County San Diego and South Orange County to help cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, it was announced by Rep. Mike Levin.

• Attorney Ally Keegan writes that the pandemic has demonstrated how remote services could make the San Diego criminal court system more responsive and efficient.

• Professor Gary Mangiofico writes that new contact-tracing apps will store data on individual smartphones, rather than central servers, creating information to advance public health goals without sacrificing personal privacy.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

