Viejas Casino Reopening Monday, Followed by 3 Others Later This week

Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine will reopen in limited fashion Monday and three other casinos in San Diego County will follow suit later this week.

Sycuan Casino Resort will reopen Wednesday, Jamul Casino will reopen on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel will reopen Friday.

The reopenings take place roughly two months since the casinos were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to further encourage space between players.

Patrons and staff will also be required to undergo temperature checks, wear masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All four casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited most business operations in California.

— City News Service

