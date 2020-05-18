County Reports 110 Cases and 2 Deaths, But Meets New Reopening Rules

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 110 new coronavirus cases and two deaths as officials welcomed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s easing of reopening guidelines.

“The county meets the modified metrics that have been shared with us by the state,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, at Monday’s media briefing.

Wooten said she would be presenting the data at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, at which time the board will consider authorizing a faster reopening.

This could include in-store shopping and in-restaurant dining with appropriate safety precautions.

“If our plan is approved, then we will move forward with the accelerated Stage 2 to for restaurants, and that does include dine-in, but with social distancing.” she said.

Since the first local case in March, the county has reported 108,426 tests, with 5,946 positive results and 211 deaths. The latest victims were a woman in her early 70s and a man in his late 80s. Both had underlying conditions.

Supervisor Greg Cox said he is optimistic that the county will be able to accelerate reopening following the board meeting on Tuesday.

“As we’re seen, our testing is increasing, while the percentage of positive cases is remaining low,” he said. “And while our hospitals are very busy, we have managed to avoid a situation where they are overwhelmed.”

The new guidelines announced Monday are that counties report no more than a 5% increase in hospitalizations over a seven-day period, no more than 8% of new tests come back positive, and 15 trained contract-tracing workers are employed per 100,000 population.

