San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, May 17

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

• There have been 5,836 and 209 associated deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 78,839 cases and 3,261 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,486,375 cases and 89,549 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 174 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths from the disease.

• In an effort to combat recent hate incidents in Santee amid the pandemic, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he will propose the creation of a human relations commission to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

• California’s pandemic budget heartache means its public colleges and universities are expected to receive nearly $2 billion less than planned for the coming year.

• Wide-ranging environmental programs announced with much fanfare in January have disappeared from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newest budget proposal, casualties of the global economic collapse during the pandemic.

• Cooks and chefs across California are back at work, launching a state project that uses federal disaster relief money that pays restaurants to prepare and deliver thousands of healthy meals for at-risk seniors.

• Want more ideas for creative home cooking during the pandemic? Here are recipes from Trust Restaurant Group and Patisserie Melanie.

• Columnist Dan Walters writes that Gov. Gavin Newsom is maximizing the forecast state budget deficit to provide political ammunition for his plea for federal aid.

