San Diego’s Top Restaurants Share Recipes: Trust, Patisserie Melanie

Times of San Diego readers are about to see their stay-at-home meals get tastier with this edition of recipes from San Diego’s top restaurants.

In this article, you’ll get recipes from the ever-so-popular Trust Restaurant Group and Patisserie Melanie. Be sure to check out past columns for more recipes as well.

Trust’s Grilled Cauliflower

Curry Vinaigrette

1C Rice Wine Vinegar

½C Champagne Vinegar

88g Shallots

3T Garlic

10g Basil

4g Mint

5g Cilantro

3T Dijon

¼C Lemon Juice

¼C Lime Juice

¼C Honey

3T Salt

3T Curry Powder

27g Jalapenos

3C Oil

½C Evoo

Serrano Aioli

1c Yolk

3T Garlic

½C Lemon Juice

59g Serrano

20g Cilantro

2T Salt

2t Black Pepper

3½c Oil

Toss cauliflower in oil, salt and pepper. Then grill until tender and charred. Once finished toss in

curry vinaigrette and serve with Serrano aioli. Combine all ingredients besides oil. Emulsify and slowly add oil.

Patisserie Melanie‘s Lavender Sablés

1 1/2 cups (3/4 pound) butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup sugar

2 Tbsp lavender florets (fresh or dried)

zest of 2 lemons (about 1 Tbsp or 3 tsp powdered lemon zest)

2 1/3 cups flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/4 tsp salt

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and lavender with an electric mixer. Mix until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add flour, cornstarch, and salt then beat until incorporated. Roll out between two pieces of parchment to 7.5×12-inch rectangle. Freeze until needed. Cut the dough into 1 1/2 -inch x 3-inch rectangles. Transfer to baking sheets, spacing cookies about 1 inch apart. Bake until pale golden (20-25 mins; do not brown). Cool slightly, then transfer to a rack.

