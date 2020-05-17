San Diego’s Top Restaurants Share Recipes: Trust, Patisserie Melanie

Times of San Diego readers are about to see their stay-at-home meals get tastier with this edition of recipes from San Diego’s top restaurants.
In this article, you’ll get recipes from the ever-so-popular Trust Restaurant Group and Patisserie Melanie. Be sure to check out past columns for more recipes as well.
Trust’s Grilled Cauliflower
Curry Vinaigrette
- 1C Rice Wine Vinegar
- ½C Champagne Vinegar
- 88g Shallots
- 3T Garlic
- 10g Basil
- 4g Mint
- 5g Cilantro
- 3T Dijon
- ¼C Lemon Juice
- ¼C Lime Juice
- ¼C Honey
- 3T Salt
- 3T Curry Powder
- 27g Jalapenos
- 3C Oil
- ½C Evoo
Serrano Aioli
- 1c Yolk
- 3T Garlic
- ½C Lemon Juice
- 59g Serrano
- 20g Cilantro
- 2T Salt
- 2t Black Pepper
- 3½c Oil
Toss cauliflower in oil, salt and pepper. Then grill until tender and charred. Once finished toss in
curry vinaigrette and serve with Serrano aioli. Combine all ingredients besides oil. Emulsify and slowly add oil.
Patisserie Melanie‘s Lavender Sablés
- 1 1/2 cups (3/4 pound) butter, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp lavender florets (fresh or dried)
- zest of 2 lemons (about 1 Tbsp or 3 tsp powdered lemon zest)
- 2 1/3 cups flour
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp salt
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and lavender with an electric mixer. Mix until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add flour, cornstarch, and salt then beat until incorporated. Roll out between two pieces of parchment to 7.5×12-inch rectangle. Freeze until needed. Cut the dough into 1 1/2 -inch x 3-inch rectangles. Transfer to baking sheets, spacing cookies about 1 inch apart. Bake until pale golden (20-25 mins; do not brown). Cool slightly, then transfer to a rack.
