San Diego County Reports 174 New Coronavirus Cases But No Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 174 new coronavirus cases Sunday but no additional deaths from the disease.

The county reported 4,363 tests administered in the past day with 4% registering positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests now stands slightly higher at 4.2%.

Since the first local case, there have been 105,018 tests administered, 5,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 209 associated deaths.

The county said 19% of patients have required hospitalization and 6% have needed intensive care.

Daily media briefings by county public health officials are due to resume Monday.

