San Diego Symphony’s Inaugural Summer Season at ‘The Shell’ Postponed to 2021

The San Diego Symphony announced Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic will delay the planned inaugural summer season at The Shell on the bayfront until 2021.

The permanent venue under construction at Embarcadero Marina Park South was scheduled to open in July.

“Not being able to fulfill the dreams of so many people and celebrate the inaugural season at The Shell as planned this summer is devastating,” said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the symphony. “As the construction of The Shell continues, its visible progress on our skyline provides us with a symbol of forward momentum and hope.”

The inaugural season lineup had included Music Director Rafael Payare along with Bernadette Peters, Maxwell, Jennifer Hudson and Smokey Robinson. The symphony said it is actively extending invitations to the artists scheduled for the 2020 season to perform in 2021.

“Even though it makes me sad that we have to postpone the opening of The Shell, I’m really looking forward to when the time is right and we can be together again,” said Payare. “The Shell, with its amazing location in beautiful San Diego and its magical surroundings, is going to be such a fantastic venue and I can’t wait to make music there.”

Summer season subscribers were encouraged to consider donating the value of their subscription or keeping the value on account in order to maintain their seating preferences and help support the symphony during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the storied Hollywood Bowl canceled its summer season for the first time in early a century.

