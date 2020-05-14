San Diego to Open Three Reservoirs This Weekend for Public Recreation

Share This Article:

The city of San Diego is preparing to reopen three of its reservoirs for public recreation, with the Miramar and Murray reservoirs opening Friday, followed by the Lower Otay Reservoir on Saturday.

With new protocols in place, the three reservoirs will be open during regular business hours for walking, jogging, cycling, fishing and boating. Normal fishing and boating fees will apply.

Recreational users are asked to observe COVID-19 preventative measures, including mandates for facial coverings and physical distancing. More information is available on the city’s website at sandiego.gov/coronavirus.

Under the new protocols:

— restrooms will be cleaned every two hours;

— parking lot capacity will be reduced by 50% to maintain physical distancing; and

— compliance with public health orders, including facial coverings and physical distancing, will be monitored with an “education-first” focus.

“As we continue to reopen safely and responsibly, we’re looking to expand recreational opportunities for San Diegans eager to stretch their legs or take their boat out on the lake,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “We’ve reopened neighborhood parks and beaches, and San Diegans continue to stay classy. Now we’re going to take the next step by opening reservoirs for fishing, boating and exercise with new protocols in place to keep everyone safe.”

Four other City reservoirs — El Capitan, Hodges, San Vicente and Upper Otay — are being evaluated for potential reopening at a future date. Barrett and Sutherland reservoirs are slated to remain closed all year.

— City News Service

