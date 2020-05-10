San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, May 10

Coronado median signs encourage signals the city's support of Covid-19 guidelines.
Coronado median signs encourage signals the city’s support of Covid-19 guidelines. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

There have been 4,776 cases and 175 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

Across California there have been 66,680 cases and 2,745 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,323,028 cases and 79,124 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitals and clinics across California are laying off staff as they struggle with a drop in revenue because patients are advised to avoid non-emergency in-person visits.

In what may be one of the few improvements in daily life since the pandemic began, freeway traffic in San Diego County is down by nearly half since the stay-at-home order.

With the Senate convening on Monday, both houses of the California legislature will be open for business as the Golden State continues its gradual reopening.

Pechanga Tribal leadership announced it could reopen the resort and casino in Temecula as early as June 1.

Restaurateur and City Council candidate Noli Zosa writes that the biggest losers in this pandemic are San Diego’s small locally-owned stores and businesses that are tagged as “non-essential.”

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

