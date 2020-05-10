San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, May 10

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

• There have been 4,776 cases and 175 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 66,680 cases and 2,745 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,323,028 cases and 79,124 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Hospitals and clinics across California are laying off staff as they struggle with a drop in revenue because patients are advised to avoid non-emergency in-person visits.

• In what may be one of the few improvements in daily life since the pandemic began, freeway traffic in San Diego County is down by nearly half since the stay-at-home order.

• With the Senate convening on Monday, both houses of the California legislature will be open for business as the Golden State continues its gradual reopening.

• Pechanga Tribal leadership announced it could reopen the resort and casino in Temecula as early as June 1.

• Restaurateur and City Council candidate Noli Zosa writes that the biggest losers in this pandemic are San Diego’s small locally-owned stores and businesses that are tagged as “non-essential.”

