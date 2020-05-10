San Diego County Reports 150 New Coronavirus Cases But No Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 150 new coronavirus cases Sunday but no new deaths from the pandemic disease.

It was the first day in over two weeks that no new deaths were reported.

The agency said in a statement that results from 3,443 tests showed an overall 4% positive rate. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests continued its downward trend, falling to 5.5%.

The number of tests has exceed 3,000 each of the past four days, indicating the county is making progress toward a goal of 5,200 a day that is considered the minimum necessary to control the virus once businesses and schools reopen.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 79,478 tests administered, 4,926 positive cases and 175 deaths.

The county said that to date 19% of cases have required hospitalization, with 6% requiring intensive care.

