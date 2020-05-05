San Diego Nonprofits Join Global #GivingTuesdayNow Effort

Share This Article:

Nonprofits in San Diego County are joining the worldwide #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to encourage contributions in the fight against coronavirus.

“#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” according to organizers of the campaign.

Among the nonprofits participating and their goals on Tuesday are:

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is researching 30 drug candidates with potential to treat COVID-19.

Reality Changers is helping students, families and volunteers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Climate Action Campaign is seeking help to rebuild a green economy that is good for our health and planet and provides high wage jobs, ensuring prosperity and economic security for all.

The New Children’s Museum is supporting members at home, especially those on the front lines of the pandemic, using art to bring hope.

Kitchens for Good is scaling up meal production from 10,000 to 15,000 meals a week to feed families in need.

The Old Globe is turning all the online world into a stage because theater can transcend brick and mortar.

Serving Seniors is raising funds to help support thousands of high-risk San Diego seniors who are isolated and homebound, with limited access to food and medical services.

The San Diego County Bar Foundation provides access to justice to underserved San Diegans.

City Heights Community Development helps struggling neighbors with emergency food and emergency rental assistance.

