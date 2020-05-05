Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 4,020 cases and 144 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 54,937 cases and 2,254 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,201,337 cases and 70,847 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• County supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a framework to reopen businesses in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Three rural California counties are still calling on residents to cover their faces when in public, but are moving ahead to reopen stores and restaurants before the rest of the state.

• Nonprofits in San Diego County are joining the worldwide #GivingTuesdayNow campaign to encourage contributions in the fight against coronavirus.

• The San Diego-based Ronin Factory apparel company made a $100,000 donation to support Meals on Wheels San Diego County as part of #GivingTuesdayNow.

• In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foundation for Women Warriors has shifted their focus to the most immediate needs of the women veteran community, through their new Women Veteran Emergency Services program. Their goal is to raise $25,000 by Mothers’ Day; an anonymous donor will match each dollar donated, up to $12,500.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, May 5 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: