San Diego County Reports 140 New Coronavirus Cases and 6 Deaths

San Diego County reported 140 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Tuesday, but the percentage of positive cases in each day’s tests continued to trend down.

Public health officials said the data shows that the county is ready to begin the phased reopening announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

“Based on available data, we feel we are ready. So thank you San Diego,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, at the county’s afternoon press briefing.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that as the number of daily tests increases, “we see our testing continue to trend in the right direction,” now down to 6% positive.

Wooten said that since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 63,477 tests, 4,160 positive cases and 150 deaths.

The latest victims were three women and three men ranging in age from 62 to 95. All had underlying medical conditions.

