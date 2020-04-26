San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, April 26

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

• There have been 2,943 cases and 111 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 42,164 cases and 1,710 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 963,168 cases and 54,614 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Protesters gathered near a lifeguard station in Pacific Beach Sunday to protest state and county stay-home orders and beach closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• California’s small, private colleges report severe financial problems as the pandemic continues and students leave.

• The ALS Association’s Greater San Diego Chapter loaned six, fully-electric hospital beds to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa for care of coronavirus patients.

• Columnist Colleen O’Connor writes that America needs a plan to move on from the pandemic, and the Center for Ethics at Harvard University has exactly the plan needed to save lives and open up the economy.

