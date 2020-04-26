Protesters Calling ‘COVID-19 a Lie’ Gather Outside Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station

Share This Article:

Protesters gathered near a lifeguard station in Pacific Beach Sunday to protest state and county stay-home orders and beach closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 100 people rallied with U.S. flags and protest signs next to the PB Shore Club at 4343 Ocean Blvd., most not following social distancing orders or wearing facial coverings.

Two police motorcycle officers circled the area with dozens of officers patrolling on foot.

The protest, dubbed “A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally,” was organized by Naomi Soria, who organized last week’s downtown San Diego rally.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was cited for violating the stay-at-home order or congregating on a closed beach.

Protesters carried signs such as “COVID is a LIE” and “PB IS OPEN.”

The protest began at 1 p.m. and people started to leave the area near the lifeguard tower after about half an hour, gathering at the corner of Mission Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

At Moonlight Beach on Saturday, three people were arrested and cited by sheriff’s deputies during a protest. The three were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach.

— City News Service

