Many San Diego County Beaches Set to Reopen Monday, Others Say Not So Fast

Though county public health officials have given the OK for beach access to resume Monday with restrictions, not all coastal areas will immediately reopen to the public.

Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Oceanside are among the cities with beaches that will remain closed until further notice.

The cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach announced in a joint statement Sunday that its beaches will remain closed until city officials assess the staffing, protocols and logistics needed to comply with the county’s amended health order. According to the statement, the cities did not sign off on the county’s phased approach to restoring beach access during a regional discussion on coordinating the effort that took place last week.

Along with county authorities, Del Mar and Solana Beach agreed that reopening beaches and implementing a two-phased approach would occur in accordance with state and federal guidelines based on coronavirus data points for the region.

“However, the number of confirmed COVID cases reported today by the County of San Diego indicates a two-day high to date, rather than a downward or flattening trend,” the statement reads. “As part of any reopening, the county’s order requires that limitations on parking and limiting beach activity to walking and running remain in effect, which means that the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach need to evaluate how this could be implemented, including the necessary staffing and personal protective equipment for employees in order to monitor and enforce, as well as the associated costs.”

In San Diego starting Monday, Phase 1 of reopening beaches will allow walking and running, but no sitting, standing or lying down. Swimming, surfing, kayaking and single-person paddle boarding are OK, but recreational boating is still banned.

Boardwalks, piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island remained closed, and gatherings and any sort of “non-physical distancing” activities are prohibited.

The beach in Imperial Beach will be open Monday for walking and jogging only. Ocean access is closed because of pollution that has made the water not safe for swimming. Once testing is confirms the water safety, the beach will reopen, according to a Tweet from the City of Imperial Beach.

Coronado also plans to ease access to the beach starting Monday. According to the city’s website, ocean water activity will resume off Coronado beach, and running and walking with restrictions will start again on the sandy beach.

“Coronado will open its beach to recreational water sports and to walking and running,” the website states. “Social distancing and sanitation must be maintained. Anyone displaying any symptoms of being sick is not allowed on any public beach or park. Beginning May 1, face coverings will be required whenever you are within 6 feet of another person. Until then, it is recommended you use face coverings to the extent possible.”

