San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 21

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

• There have been 2,325 cases and 72 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 30,978 cases and 1,208 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 788,920 cases and 42,458 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The City of San Diego reopened nearly 600 neighborhood parks, fields and trails for walking and jogging under social distancing guidelines.

• When Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced this week that his country would remain in lockdown, at least one San Diegan was affected: Robert DeLaurentis, a pilot who departed last November for a historic journey.

• Columnist Steve Rodriguez writes that it was bizarre for President Trump to criticize Capt. Brett Crozier for using the written word to express his concerns about a coronavirus outbreak about the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

