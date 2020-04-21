San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 21

Mannequins at Papaya store appear to be overlooking the empty Mission Valley Mall.
Mannequins at a Papaya store staring at an empty Mission Valley Mall. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

There have been 2,325 cases and 72 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

Across California there have been 30,978 cases and 1,208 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 788,920 cases and 42,458 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The City of San Diego reopened nearly 600 neighborhood parks, fields and trails for walking and jogging under social distancing guidelines.

When Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced this week that his country would remain in lockdown, at least one San Diegan was affected: Robert DeLaurentis, a pilot who departed last November for a historic journey.

Columnist Steve Rodriguez writes that it was bizarre for President Trump to criticize Capt. Brett Crozier for using the written word to express his concerns about a coronavirus outbreak about the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

