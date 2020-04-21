Share This Article:

To help fight the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego-area jails, inmates taking part in a sewing program at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility have made more than 10,000 face masks for fellow detainees in recent weeks, authorities reported Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The garment workers at the Santee-area women’s lockup facility have been making the protective face coverings since last month, according to sheriff’s officials. One team cuts and designs the fabric, a second group assembles the components, and the completed masks are washed in hypoallergenic detergent before being packaged for delivery to the county’s seven jails.

The 14 participating inmates had prior sewing experience and have honed their skills as part of a jail job-training program in which they also have made inmate uniforms, bedding, recyclable bags and other things needed in area detention centers.

Authorities said participants are glad to be able to give back and help during the health crisis.

“I spoke to my mom and told her, you know we’ve been busy and sewing,” inmate Isaura Obeso said. “She was actually worried because she thought I wouldn’t get a mask here. And I said, Mom, we’re actually making them here from the beginning to the end. So it makes me feel proud and it makes me feel good that we’re doing something useful and worth it.”

— City News Service and staff reports

Las Colinas Jail Inmates Make Thousands of Masks for COVID-19 Protection was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: