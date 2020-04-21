Share This Article:

The City of San Diego reopened over 300 neighborhood parks, fields and trails on Tuesday for walking and jogging under social distancing guidelines.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Among the reopened parks are Morley Field in Balboa Park, Bird Rock Neighborhood Park, Carmel Valley Community Park, Chollas Lake, Civita Central Park, Kate Sessions Neighborhood Park, Liberty Station Park, Montclair Neighborhood Park, Ocean Beach Community Park, Old Trolley Barn Neighborhood Park, Paradise Hills Community Park, Presidio Park and Scripps Ranch Open Space.

However, major regional parks, shoreline parks, boardwalks, golf courses and most areas of Balboa Park remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

A complete list of reopened parks is available on the city’s website.

“We’ve been at home for a month and San Diegans are following the rules. So neighborhood parks will be reopened on a limited basis, with physical distancing required,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “How closely public health orders continue to be followed will determine next steps.”

If you visit one of the reopened parks, here are the rules:

Physical distancing must be followed

Face coverings are strongly encouraged

Only passive activities like walking and jogging are permitted

No active sports, organized activities or groups will be allowed

Playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball fields, soccer fields and tennis courts remain closed

Visit parks in your neighborhood and within walking distance

Parking lots remain closed to discourage driving from other areas

Restrooms are open for public use

Trails will be open within open space parks except for Cowles Mountain and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve

Heading to a Reopened San Diego Park? Here Are the New Rules was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: