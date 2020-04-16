San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, April 16

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.

• There have been 2,012 cases and 60 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 24,424 cases and 821 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 640,291 cases and 31,015 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego Sheriff’s Department will continue releasing inmates without bail in compliance with a state order to reduce prison populations in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

• San Diego Pride announced today that its three-day summer celebration will be canceled due to public health considerations regarding large public gatherings amid the pandemic.

