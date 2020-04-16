Padres Call for Donations to Virtual Food Drive As Needs Jump Due to Pandemic

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres asked the community Thursday to join them through April 24 in an online drive to help the San Diego Food Bank respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank distributes food to those in need at 200 distribution sites across the county as well as through 500 nonprofits that support feeding programs. They have been called upon more than ever before to provide aid to vulnerable families and seniors affected by COVID-19.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County.

Monetary donations to the Virtual Food Drive will be used to purchase food items to be given to those in need. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Donor levels can begin as low at $9 to sponsor the bulk purchase of oatmeal and rise to $500 to provide 500 meals.

