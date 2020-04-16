Share This Article:

San Diego Pride announced Thursday that its three-day summer celebration will be canceled due to public health considerations regarding large public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The organization issued a statement Thursday saying the event, slated for July, would have to be canceled due to concerns of public health and safety.

Pride Board Co-Chair Sue Hartman announced, “This pandemic has impacted all of us. We have had to change how we live our lives and Pride is no different. This was not an easy decision, but everyone’s health and safety are paramount. Rest assured, our community will find ways to celebrate Pride together again.”

In addition to the summer event, the organization said it has moved all its programming to virtual spaces. Plans regarding virtual program adaptations will be forthcoming, the organization stated.

San Diego Pride said it would also take part in a virtual “Global Pride” event June 27, joining Pride organizations across the world “to share messages of hope for our movement.”

“We recognize how deeply meaningful Pride is to our community. Pride brings us together in times of protest and times of celebration. Pride helps connect us to community and our found family. Pride gives us access to life- saving direct services and provides grant funding to our local and global LGBTQ community,” said Fernando Z. Lopez, Executive Director.

“In San Diego, we are privileged to have a Pride organization that does that meaningful education, organizing, advocacy and philanthropic work all year long, not just one weekend a year. Our programs have continued on in virtual space and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” Lopez said.

–City News Service

San Diego Pride Cancels July Event Due to COVID-19 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: