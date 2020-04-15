Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 1,930 cases and 53 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 23,338 cases and 758 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 609,696 cases and 26,059 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• More than 900 class sections could be eliminated across the three-campus San Diego Community College District and its Continuing Education arm amid COVID-19-driven budget cuts.

• San Diego-based utility giant Sempra Energy will hold a virtual annual meeting on May 5 “to help protect the health and safety of employees, shareholders and the communities it serves.”

• Columnist Dan Walters writes that Gov. Gavin Newsom has shined during the coronavirus crisis, demonstrating a deft touch in persuading Californians to avoid personal contacts and endure a quasi-quarantine.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 15 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: