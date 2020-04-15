San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 15

Sailors wear face coverings at Naval Base San Diego
Sailors wear face coverings at Naval Base San Diego. Navy photo

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

There have been 1,930 cases and 53 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

Across California there have been 23,338 cases and 758 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 609,696 cases and 26,059 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 900 class sections could be eliminated across the three-campus San Diego Community College District and its Continuing Education arm amid COVID-19-driven budget cuts.

San Diego-based utility giant Sempra Energy will hold a virtual annual meeting on May 5 “to help protect the health and safety of employees, shareholders and the communities it serves.”

Columnist Dan Walters writes that Gov. Gavin Newsom has shined during the coronavirus crisis, demonstrating a deft touch in persuading Californians to avoid personal contacts and endure a quasi-quarantine.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

