San Diego Museum of Art Plans Virtual ‘Art Alive’ for 2020

The galleries may be closed, but the San Diego Museum of Art plans to celebrate its popular, annual Art Alive event online from April 24 to 26.

Then event featuring floral designers’ living interpretations of famous works of art from the museum is typically attended by over 12,000 people and is the Balboa Park institution’s signature fundraiser.

Re-christened #VirtualArtAlive, the event will be completely online for the first time its 39-year history.

Every day at 3 p.m. leading up to the weekend, the museum’s social channels will feature interpretations from past years, along with fun facts, cocktail recipes and and an opportunity for museum lovers to submit their own photos.

Art Alive weekend will kick off on Aug. 24 with DJ Gabe Vega leading a virtual Bloom Bash party starting at 7 p.m. on Instagram Live.

As the weekend progresses, there will be an online exhibition of works interpreted by designers using items from home, and on April 26 a tutorial for making crepe paper flowers at home.

All events during Art Alive weekend, including the Bloom Bash, are available to the public for free, but suggested donations will be accepted from those who wish .

