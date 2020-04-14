San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 14

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14

• There have been 1,847 cases and 47 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 22,348 cases and 687 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 584,073 cases and 24,485 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The number of coronavirus cases among crew members on the USNS Mercy has grown to seven. The San Diego-based hospital ship is docked in Los Angeles to provide overflow support for the city’s hospitals.

• Qualifying small businesses in the city of San Diego must apply by Tuesday evening for money from the city’s Small Business Relief Fund, which recently received more than $300,000 in donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

