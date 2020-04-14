San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 14

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Members of the San Diego Police Homeless Outreach Team check on an 85-year-old woman who lives alone. Courtesy SDPD

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

There have been 1,847 cases and 47 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

Across California there have been 22,348 cases and 687 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 584,073 cases and 24,485 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of coronavirus cases among crew members on the USNS Mercy has grown to seven. The San Diego-based hospital ship is docked in Los Angeles to provide overflow support for the city’s hospitals.

Qualifying small businesses in the city of San Diego must apply by Tuesday evening for money from the city’s Small Business Relief Fund, which recently received more than $300,000 in donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 14 was last modified: April 14th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss