Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 83 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths on Tuesday as the curve of infection continues to flatten.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“We have been generally successful in flattening the curve because we took early action and bold action,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “The actions we took were based on data, on science, on the advice of public health officials.”

Fletcher said there have now been 1,930 cases of COVID-19 based on the administration of 27,048 tests. A total of 53 people have died.

The county’s daily press briefing came after Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined six indicators that would determine when stay-at-home orders cold be relaxed. Fletcher said the county is coordinating with the state, but declined to give a deadline and cautioned that “the reality is our way of life will be different for awhile.”

He said there would have to be “continued, sustained flattening of the curve” before public officials could consider relaxing current restrictions.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, said the six latest victims were men aged 63, 78 and 86, and women aged 81, 98 and 100.

The current mortality rate from coronavirus disease in the county is 2.7%, which is higher than the national average.

San Diego County Reports 83 New Coronavirus Cases and 6 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: