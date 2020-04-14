Fox News, Citing First Amendment, Urges Judge to Toss WASHLITE Suit

By Ken Stone

Claiming First Amendment protections, Fox News on Tuesday asked a judge in Washington state to dismiss a lawsuit by the nonprofit group WASHLITE.

The April 2 suit seeks to restrain the conservative-leaning network’s coronavirus coverage, said attorney Christopher Lovrien, who filed the motion on behalf of Fox.

Claims of Fox News misleading the public about the danger of the pandemic “are frivolous because the statements at issue are core political speech on matters of public concern,” says the 76-page motion.

“The First Amendment does not permit censoring this type of speech based on the theory that it is ‘false’ or ‘outrageous,’” the filing said. “Nor does the law of the State of Washington.” A

Thus the motion calls on Judge Brian McDonald to dismiss as a matter of law what it calls the misguided attempt to use a lawsuit to stifle Fox News commentary or the viewpoints of its hosts, including Sean Hannity.

The Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics didn’t immediately respond to the motion. WASHLITE seeks a court injunction against Fox News, aiming to halt what plaintiffs call misleading reporting on the pandemic.

Lily Fu Claffee, Fox News Media general counsel, said in a statement: “It’s Constitutional Law 101: the First Amendment protects our right to speak openly and freely on matters of public concern. If WASHLITE doesn’t like what we said, it can criticize us, but it can’t silence us with a lawsuit.”

The motion to dismiss characterizes the WASHLITE complaint as a “frontal assault on the freedom of speech” that “flagrantly violates the First Amendment and fails to state a claim.”

The motion further explains that “Fox’s statements are core political speech on a matter of public concern — how dangerous the coronavirus is, and how society should respond to it. Under the First Amendment and state law, the truth or falsity of this type of speech must be resolved through free and open debate in the marketplace of ideas — not through burdensome litigation seeking to impose legal penalties on political statements that a jury might deem ‘false’ or ‘outrageous.’”

Fox News says the filing includes a 61-page appendix “exposing the inaccuracies in the WASHLITE complaint, with transcripts clearly showing FOX News Channel hosts warning about the severity of the virus, while also pointing out commentary downplaying the outbreak from multiple media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times.”

This story will be updated.

