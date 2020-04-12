San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, April 12

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

• There have been 1,761 cases and 45 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 20,615 cases and 609 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 530,830 cases and 20,646 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials are now releasing detailed demographic information daily about the victims of coronavirus disease.

• A professor of medicine and public health at UCLA writes that as we learn more about the coronavirus, it’s time to use that knowledge strategically to protect the vulnerable and allow most Californians to get back to normal life.

