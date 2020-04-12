Coronavirus by the Numbers: Tracking Deaths from COVID-19 in San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials are now releasing detailed demographic information daily about the victims of coronavirus disease.

As of Saturday, COVID-19 had affected 1,761 local residents of all locations, ages and racial backgrounds and caused 45 deaths.

The latest death — a man in his early 80s — was reported on Saturday during the county’s daily briefing.

“Our sincere sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the death that we have reported today and continuously go out to those who have also lost loved ones due this epidemic,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

Here are the latest statistics from the county about those who have tragically died from the disease:

Age

80 and older – 22

70 to 79 – 13

60 to 69 – 4

50 to 59 – 4

20 to 29 – 2

Gender

26 men

19 women

Race and Ethnicity

White – 21

Hispanic – 12

Asian – 2

Multiple races – 1

Unknown – 9

The mortality rate of patients in San Diego County who contract coronavirus is currently 2.6%.

As of Saturday, there 396 people hospitalized with the disease and 44 of them were in intensive care.

