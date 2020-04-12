43 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Deaths Reported Sunday in San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 43 new cases of coronavirus disease on Easter Sunday, but no new deaths from the pandemic.

The county Health and Human Services Agency said there have now been a total of 1,804 cases and 45 deaths.

Of those cases, 415 have required hospitalization, with 152 patients placed in intensive care.

So far 25,234 tests have been administered, with the daily total typically exceeding 1,000 now.

County health officials did not hold a briefing on Sunday because of the Easter holiday. Daily briefings will resume Monday.

