San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 11

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

• There have been 1,693 cases and 44 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 19,472 cases and 541 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 501,701 cases and 18,781 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Two more crew members aboard the San Diego-based hospital ship USNS Mercy tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to three.

• Stay-at-home orders will be strictly enforced across San Diego County on Easter Sunday, but political leaders say the majority of local faith organizations are already complying with public health guidelines.

• Columnist Molly Bowman-Styles writes that California’s previously successful ban on single-use plastic bags is at risk during the pandemic.

