San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 11

Posted by on in | 6 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel and healthcare staff at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center salute each other on Friday. Courtesy Kaiser Permanente

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

There have been 1,693 cases and 44 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

Across California there have been 19,472 cases and 541 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 501,701 cases and 18,781 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Two more crew members aboard the San Diego-based hospital ship USNS Mercy tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to three.

Stay-at-home orders will be strictly enforced across San Diego County on Easter Sunday, but political leaders say the majority of local faith organizations are already complying with public health guidelines.

Columnist Molly Bowman-Styles writes that California’s previously successful ban on single-use plastic bags is at risk during the pandemic.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 11 was last modified: April 11th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss