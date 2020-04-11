3 Cited During COVID-19 Protest Outside Otay Mesa Detention Center

Share This Article:

People in about 30 cars staged a noisy protest Saturday outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center related to COVID-19 and inmates, and three people were cited, authorities said.

The protest was staged about noon in the 7400 block of Calzada de la Fuente, according to San Diego sheriff’s Sgt. Stan Bracy.

“Thirty cars parked in front of the facility began honking their horns, shouting and recording video,” Bracy said. “The people contacted told deputies this was a noise protest for those infected with the Coronavirus inside the federal facility.”

The protest lasted 15 minutes before deputies from the Imperial Beach sheriff’s station and California Highway Patrol officers got them to disperse, he said.

Three people were cited for unlawful use of a horn, having no proof of insurance and violating the public health stay-at-home order, Bracy said.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department respects the public’s right to free speech and to peacefully protest, he said. “However, with a global pandemic, we urge you to follow the governor’s executive and county public health orders to protect the most vulnerable and save lives. At this most critical time, the importance of staying home other than for essential needs is necessary for everyone’s safety.”

–City News Service

