What the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Mean for San Diego’s Comic-Con

The famed Comic-Con International convention, which attracts more than 135,000 people, including celebrities, is “unlikely” to hold its usual gathering this year as a result of the new coronavirus, according to a San Diego Union-Tribune article.
San Diego Tourism Authority CEO Tourism Authority CEO Joe Terzi told the Union-Tribune it will be difficult for organizers to host the annual convention given the recommendations surrounding social distancing to limit the spread of the new virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Terzi told the Union-Tribune, “Based on our knowledge of the event, it will be very difficult for them to have that event in July.”
However, a spokesperson for the Comic-Con convention said organizers are exploring their options.
COVID-19 has prompted roughly 95 percent of Americans to stay-at-home under mandatory orders, according to the news reports. In San Diego County, there have been at least 1,761 cases and 45 deaths.
