San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 4

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

• There have been 1,112 cases of coronavirus disease and 17 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 10,701 cases and 237 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Citations were issued to 22 people found near the beach in Encinitas in violation of San Diego County’s stay-at-home order.

• Four employees of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and an inmate in a local jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

• In a continuing series about how prominent San Diegans are coping with the pandemic, Times of San Diego interviews Constance Carroll, chancellor of the San Diego Community College District.

