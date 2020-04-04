Kia Classic LPGA Tournament Rescheduled for September

San Diego’s stop on the LPGA Tour has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27, but should the coronavirus outbreak continue, further schedule adjustments will be shared when appropriate, the LPGA Tour announced.
The Kia Classic was scheduled for March 26-29 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, but was postponed March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The LPGA announced the tournament’s rescheduling Friday, along with the postponements of the next five events on the LPGA Tour calendar, with four of those five tournaments rescheduled for later this year.
–City News Service
