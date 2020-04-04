Deputies Issue Citations to 22 People Watching Sunset at Beach in Encinitas

Share This Article:

Citations were issued to 22 people found near the beach in Encinitas in violation of San Diego County’s stay-at-home order, authorities announced Saturday morning.

The tickets were issued Friday to people who “were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Everyone is required to stay home, except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or go to an essential job,” the department tweeted Saturday morning. “Complacency is the enemy. Take social distancing more seriously to stop coronavirus.”

The violations carry fines of up to $1,000 or six months in jail or both, the department said.

“You can easily transmit coronavirus (without) knowing it, creating a snowball effect,” a tweet from the department said. “By staying home, you can save lives. The public health orders were not created to follow when convenient.”

— City News Service

