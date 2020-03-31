San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, March 31

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

• There have been 603 cases of coronavirus disease and seven deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 5,763 cases and 135 deaths as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom called on retired doctors and nurses, medical students and others with a healthcare background to join a new California Health Corps to fight coronavirus.

• Passengers aboard the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship docked in San Diego will continue disembarking, but it will be the last cruise ship allowed to release passengers in the county until further notice.

• Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will hold a telephone town hall with Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer, at 5:30 p.m. Call 712-832-8700 and enter 989974 to join. Send questions by 3 p.m. to Nathan.Fletcher@sdcounty.ca.gov.

• San Diego-based Cubic Corp. is partnering with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to test an emergency ventilator device the company is developing.

