San Diego County Coronavirus Cases Rise by 131 in Biggest Daily Jump to Date

San Diego County health officials reported Tuesday the biggest increase in coronavirus cases to date, with the total growing by 131 to 734, and two new deaths.

“This is our single largest jump,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher during the regular afternoon briefing. But he cautioned “there is not a lot you can read into day-to-day results.”

Cases grew by 84 on Monday, 31 on Sunday, 71 on Saturday and 76 on Friday.

There have now been nine deaths attributable to coronavirus among residents of San Diego.

“We believe the uptick in cases in San Diego County will continue,” he said, adding that he expects the curve to flatten over time through social distancing.

Officials also stressed that the county’s food system is safe despite recent coronavirus cases among employees at restaurants and groceries.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public at groceries or restaurants where there have been cases,” said Supervisor Greg Cox. “It is safe for you to go to the grocery store or get take-out food.”

