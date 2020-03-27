County Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths as Cases Grow

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials said Friday that two more local residents have died from coronavirus disease as cases continue to increase.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the latest victims are a man in his mid 50s and another man in his early 80s.

She said that in addition a 25-year-old man from San Diego who died in Riverside County was later found by autopsy to have had COVID-19.

“COVID-19 affects everyone at all ages,” said Wooten during the county’s regular afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

So far five San Diego County residents have died from the disease, three here and two elsewhere in California.

In addition to these five, an 86-year-old man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship and quarantined at Miramar died at a local hospital Friday.

