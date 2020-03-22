San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, March 22

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

• There have been 135 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Saturday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 11 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 13 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 1,224 cases and 23 deaths as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tesla, Apple, Gap and other California companies are stepping up to make sorely needed medical supplies.

• Newsom said there are no plans to restrict access in or out of California or stop freeway traffic.

• Unemployment claims are increasing rapidly in California. Last Sunday, there were 40,000 claims; Monday, 70,000; Tuesday, 80,000; Wednesday, 125,000; Thursday, 135,000; and Friday, 114,000.

• Food banks throughout California are ramping up to assist possibly hundreds of thousands who might need food assistance during the pandemic.

