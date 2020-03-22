7 Sailors Assigned to San Diego-Based Ships Test Positive for Cornavirus

Seven sailors assigned to San Diego-based ships have tested positive for coronavirus over the past two days, the Navy announced Sunday.
The Navy said two tested positive on Friday and five more on Saturday. All are currently isolated off ship in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Personnel who were in close contact with the infected sailors have been notified and placed in isolation at their homes.
The Navy did not identify the ships involved, but said a number of steps are being taken to prevent further infection:
- Medical stations are set up on the quarterdeck with representatives to review all personnel coming aboard
- Quarterdeck watchstanders are outfitted with nitrile gloves, there is no physical touching, and watchstanders are maintaining social distancing
- Social distancing is being enforced and group gatherings have been minimized
- Ships are being cleaned with bleach twice daily
- Antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizers are located throughout the ship, particularly in workspaces near computers, mess decks, common areas, and tool storage
- Self-serve chow lines have been closed
The Navy said it is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of the force.
