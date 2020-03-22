Share This Article:

Seven sailors assigned to San Diego-based ships have tested positive for coronavirus over the past two days, the Navy announced Sunday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Navy said two tested positive on Friday and five more on Saturday. All are currently isolated off ship in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Personnel who were in close contact with the infected sailors have been notified and placed in isolation at their homes.

The Navy did not identify the ships involved, but said a number of steps are being taken to prevent further infection:

Medical stations are set up on the quarterdeck with representatives to review all personnel coming aboard

Quarterdeck watchstanders are outfitted with nitrile gloves, there is no physical touching, and watchstanders are maintaining social distancing

Social distancing is being enforced and group gatherings have been minimized

Ships are being cleaned with bleach twice daily

Antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizers are located throughout the ship, particularly in workspaces near computers, mess decks, common areas, and tool storage

Self-serve chow lines have been closed

The Navy said it is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of the force.

7 Sailors Assigned to San Diego-Based Ships Test Positive for Cornavirus was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: